Eagle Herald











Dec 19, 10:47 AM EST

After Music Row rejection, Walker Hayes made a DIY studio

By KRISTIN M. HALL
Associated Press

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
After Music Row rejection, Walker Hayes made a DIY studio

Get Bach to work: Company orchestras a German tradition

Popular S. Korean boy band member dies in possible suicide

Jazz and pop singer Keely Smith dies of heart failure at 89

Music Review: Eminem sounds alive on 'Revival'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- After his first country record fizzled with no radio success, singer Walker Hayes took a job at Costco to pay the bills. But he kept writing songs in a 160-square-foot storage shed behind his publisher's Music Row office, where he set up a DIY studio.

He couldn't afford to hire a band so he started making his own demo with an old version of Pro Tools, a keyboard and a guitar. Now Hayes is back with a new album called "boom." It features a new batch of songs that are conversational, highly personal and sung like an Ed Sheeran track.

His first single, "You Broke Up with Me," has pushed into the Top 15 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, fueled by strong digital sales.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.