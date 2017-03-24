Eagle Herald











Katy Perry, Maroon 5 to perform at Wango Tango radio concert


NEW YORK (AP) -- Katy Perry, Maroon 5 and One Direction's Niall Horan are set to perform at the annual Wango Tango concert near Los Angeles in May.

Ryan Seacrest and iHeartMedia's KIIS FM announced Friday that rapper Machine Gun Kelly, former Fifth Harmony singer Camilla Cabello and Academy Award nominee and singer Hailee Steinfeld will also hit the stage at the StubHub Center in Carson, California, on May 13.

Tickets for KIIS members go on sale March 31; tickets for the general public go on sale April 1.

Other performers include Halsey, Alessia Cara, Miley Cyrus' young sister, Noah Cyrus, and Julia Michaels, the singer who has also co-written hit songs like Justin Bieber's "Sorry," Selena Gomez's "Good for You" and Nick Jonas' "Close."

