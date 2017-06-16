Eagle Herald











Jun 16, 2:23 PM EDT

Yoko Ono, a co-producer on 'Imagine,' gets writing credit

AP Photo
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Yoko Ono, a co-producer on 'Imagine,' gets writing credit

Music Review: ALA.NI's alluring debut recounts affair

Peter Criss, Kiss' founding Catman, saying goodbye to stage

Ohio family band member suspected of killing mom, brother

Bob Seger catalog now available for streaming

NEW YORK (AP) -- Yoko Ono, who was previously credited as a co-producer on John Lennon's "Imagine," will earn a co-writing credit on the 1971 song.

David Israelite, the president and CEO of the National Music Publishers' Association, said Wednesday at an event that Ono would earn the co-writing recognition on the song 48 years after its release.

"Imagine" received the Centennial Song Award at the annual event by the organization. Israelite told Variety that the process of officially getting Ono the credit is underway.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked "Imagine" at No. 3 on its list of "The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time" in 2004.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.