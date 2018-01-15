Eagle Herald











Winners of the 49th NAACP Image Awards


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Winners of the 49th NAACP Image Awards, announced Monday night in Pasadena, California:

Entertainer of the year: Ava DuVernay

FILM

Motion picture: "Girls Trip"

Actor, motion picture: Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Actress, motion picture: Octavia Spencer, "Gifted"

TELEVISION

Comedy series: "black-ish"

Drama series: "Power"

Actor, comedy: Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Actress, comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Actor, drama: Omari Hardwick, "Power"

Actress, drama: Taraji P. Henson, "Empire"

---

Winners announced Sunday during a pre-telecast dinner:

FILM:

Supporting actor: Idris Elba, "THOR: Ragnarok"

Supporting actress: Tiffany Haddish, "Girls Trip"

Independent film: "Detroit"

Documentary: "STEP"

Writing: Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Directing: Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

MUSIC

New artist: SZA

Male artist: Bruno Mars

Female artist: Mary J. Blige

Duo, group or collaboration: Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna

Jazz album: "Petite Afrique," Somi

Gospel/Christian album: "Greenleaf Soundtrack Volume 2," Greenleaf Soundtrack

Music video/visual album: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars

Song, traditional: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars

Album: "DAMN.," Kendrick Lamar

Song, contemporary: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar

TELEVISION

Supporting actor, comedy series: Jay Ellis, "Insecure"

Supporting actress, comedy series: Marsai Martin, "'black-ish"

Supporting actor, drama series: Joe Morton, "Scandal"

Supporting actress, drama series: Naturi Naughton, "Power"

Television movie, limited series or dramatic special: "The New Edition Story"

Actor, television movie, limited series or dramatic special: Idris Elba, "Guerrilla"

Actress, television movie, limited series or dramatic special: Queen Latifah, "Flint"

Directing, comedy series: Anton Cropper, "'black-ish"

Directing, dramatic series: Carl Franklin, "13 Reasons Why"

Directing, television movie, limited series or dramatic special: Allen Hughes, "The Defiant Ones"

Writing, comedy series: Janine Barrois, "Claws

Writing, dramatic series: Gina Prince-Bythewood, "Shots Fired"

Writing, television movie or special: Abdul Williams, "The New Edition Story"

News/information series or special: "Unsung"

Documentary: "The 44th President: In His Own Words"

Talk series: "The Real"

Reality program/reality competition series: "The Manns"

Variety or game show series or special: "Lip Sync Battle"

Children's Program: "Doc McStuffins"

Performance by a youth (series, special, television movie or limited series): Caleb McLaughlin, "Stranger Things"

Host, talk or new/information series or special: Roland Martin, "News One Now"

Host, realit/reality competition, game show, variety series or special: LL Cool J, "Lip Sync Battle" (Spike)

Character voice-over performance: Tiffany Haddish, "Legends of Chamberlain Heights"

LITERATURE

Fiction: "The Annotated African American Folktales," Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Editor),Maria Tatar (Editor), (Liveright Publishing Corporation)

Non-fiction: "Defining Moments in Black History: Reading Between the Lies," Dick Gregory

Debut author: "No One Is Coming to Save Us," Stephanie Powell Watts

Biography or autobiography: "Becoming Ms. Burton, From Prison to Recovery to Leading the Fight for Incarcerated Women," Susan Burton and Cari Lynn

Instructional: "The Awakened Woman: Remembering & Reigniting our Sacred Dreams," Dr. Tererai Trent

Poetry: "Incendiary Art: Poems," Patricia Smith

Children: "Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History ," Vashti Harrison

Youth and teens: "Clayton Byrd Goes Underground," Rita Williams-Garcia, author and Frank Morrison illustrator

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

