Jan 12, 11:13 AM EST

Blige, Rae and Boseman among NAACP Image Awards presenters

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Mary J. Blige, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae and Chadwick Boseman will be among the presenters at the upcoming NAACP Image Awards.

Numerous other stars, including actors Michael B. Jordan, Terry Crews, Yara Shahidi and "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya are also scheduled to present awards during Monday's ceremony, which honors entertainers and writers of color.

Blige and Jay Z are the top nominees with five apiece, while Rae is tied along with Bruno Mars, SZA and Kendrick Lamar for the second-most nominations with four apiece.

The 49th NAACP Image Awards will be presented in Pasadena, California. Anthony Anderson is hosting a two-hour show that will be broadcast live on the TV One network.

