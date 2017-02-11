LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Hidden Figures" and Taraji P. Henson are big winners at the NAACP Image Awards.

Henson was honored as best actress for "Hidden Figures," which was named best movie at Saturday's ceremony.

The "Empire" star also won the award for best actress in a TV drama series.

Other winners include Denzel Washington, best actor for the film "Fences," and Sterling K. Brown, best TV drama series actor for "This Is Us."

Anthony Anderson, who hosted the Image Awards, took home a trophy for his role in "black-ish." The show won top TV comedy honors and star Tracee Ellis Ross was named top comedy actress.

"Queen Sugar" won the trophy for best TV drama series.