Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 19, 2:25 PM EDT

Sources: NAACP president won't be returning as leader

BY JESSE J. HOLLAND
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Latest News
Sources: NAACP president won't be returning as leader

North Carolina NAACP leader of protest movement to step down

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Sources tell The Associated Press that NAACP President Cornell William Brooks will not be returning as the civil rights organization's leader when his contract expires this summer.

The sources close to the organization spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak ahead of a Friday conference call by the NAACP. A call to the organization's national headquarters in Baltimore was not immediately returned.

The NAACP said its call would discuss an "organization-wide refresh and strategic re-envisioning to determine how best to position the organization to confront head-on the many challenges of today's volatile political, media and social climates."

A national search for a new leader is expected to begin this summer.

Brooks has been president since 2014.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.