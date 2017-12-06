Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Gov't report: US health care tab hit $3.3T in 2016


WASHINGTON (AP) -- The government says U.S. health care spending reached $3.3 trillion last year, which averages out to $10,348 for every man, woman, and child.

The 4.3 percent annual increase actually represented slower growth than in 2015, but health care spending still grew faster than the economy. Health care accounted for 17.9 percent of the economy in 2016.

Wednesday's update comes from the Office of the Actuary, an economic analysis unit of the Health and Human Services department.

Hospitals accounted for more than 30 percent of spending, clinicians represented 20 percent, and prescription drugs accounted for 10 percent.

Most of the cost is for the sickest people, with 5 percent of the population accounting for about half the spending.

Health care keeps growing faster than the economy, making it harder to afford.

