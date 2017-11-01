Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 1, 12:47 PM EDT

Court upholds approvals of 3 projects to export natural gas

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press

Document
Review of U.S.-China Trade
Latest News
China defends its trade with North Korea as permitted by UN

Japan trade surplus leaps on strong exports to rest of Asia
Multimedia
Today's Gas Prices:
State-by-State
Breakdown of Costs for a Gallon of Gas
Drivers React to Gas Prices
Multimedia
Marcellus Shale gas drilling
Wastewater pours into Pa. streams

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A federal appeals court has upheld Energy Department decisions approving three projects to export liquefied natural gas.

It's a boost for the Trump administration's strategy to promote gas exports.

The Sierra Club wanted to overturn approvals of export terminals in Maryland, Louisiana and Texas. The group said the projects would increase air and water pollution and contribute to global warming.

But the District of Columbia-based appeals court has rejected that challenge. A three-judge panel says the Energy Department fulfilled its legal obligations.

Dominion Energy's export terminal in Cove Point, Maryland, is scheduled to open in the coming weeks. Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass facility in Louisiana opened last year. And Cheniere's project in Corpus Christi, Texas, is due to open next year.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.