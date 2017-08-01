Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 1, 5:03 PM EDT

Navy searches for missing sailor in South China Sea

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The U.S. Navy is searching for a sailor who is missing and may have gone overboard during routine operations in the South China Sea.

The Navy's Pacific Fleet says that U.S. and Japanese ships and aircraft are looking for the sailor who was on the USS Stethem.

A Navy official says the sailor is a male lieutenant. His name is being withheld as the search continues. The official wasn't authorized to discuss the information publicly and spoke anonymously.

Pacific Fleet says the Stethem reported a man overboard around 9 a.m. local time Tuesday. Multiple searches of the destroyer were conducted but the sailor hasn't been found.

In June, a sailor believed to have fallen overboard from the USS Shiloh in the South China Sea was found hiding aboard the ship.

