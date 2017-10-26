Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 26, 6:19 PM EDT

US official: 3 Navy carriers plan exercise in Asia Pacific

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press

Document
Audio slideshow on soldier who suffered a brain injury
PDF copy of wounded soldiers complaining about treatment in recovery unit
Army's new electronic warfare manual
Multimedia
Another scandal hits a branch of the military.
Gays in the military timeline
Marines Train in Model Afghan Village
Military Greeters Welcome Troops Home
The MRAP vs. The HUMVEE
Honoring the Fallen
Database
Search the DOD Surplus Database
Latest News
US official: 3 Navy carriers plan exercise in Asia Pacific

Air Force: No plans to recall retired pilots to fix shortage

Army fires 2-star general amid improper relationship probe

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A U.S. official says a rare military exercise involving ships from three of the Navy's aircraft carrier strike groups is being planned for next month in the Asia Pacific.

The likely exercise comes as President Donald Trump heads to the region, including visits to South Korea and China.

Lt. Gen. Kenneth Mckenzie, director of the Joint Staff, raised the prospect that three carrier groups could conduct operations together in the region. He provided no details. A U.S. official confirmed the plans, but wasn't able to discuss the matter publicly so spoke anonymously.

Three Navy carriers and the ships that accompany them are currently thousands of miles apart in the Indian Ocean and the Pacific. But they are moving through the region and could be closer together in weeks.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.