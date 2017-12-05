MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Authorities say a man has been charged in the 2010 slaying of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich says Billy Turner was indicted Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder. Weirich says Turner is being held on $1 million bond. Court records do not show if he has a lawyer.

Wright's decomposing body was found in suburban Memphis on July 28, 2010, 10 days after the 34-year-old was reported missing.

Police said last month that they had found a gun used in the killing in a lake in Mississippi.

Wright played for the Memphis Grizzlies and four other NBA teams as a forward and center over 13 seasons before retiring in 2009.