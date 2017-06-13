Eagle Herald











Jun 13, 9:01 PM EDT

World-famous 'Vegas Vickie' neon cowgirl sign removed


LAS VEGAS (AP) -- The famous neon sign of a cowgirl in downtown Las Vegas has been taken town as part of the construction of a planned casino-resort.

After more than two decades on Freemont Street, "Vegas Vickie" was dismantled Tuesday.

Casino owner Derek Stevens says his company is looking for a home for the neon sign. It was created in 1980 and originally dubbed "Sassy Sally" after a casino of that name.

Stevens' company is planning to transform the space previously occupied by the Las Vegas Club.

