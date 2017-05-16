How does a leading neo-Nazi website that has railed against Hispanic immigrants expand its audience beyond a loyal base of U.S. white supremacists? By publishing a Spanish-language edition, of course.

The Daily Stormer - infamous for orchestrating internet harassment campaigns by its "Troll Army" of readers - recently launched El Daily Stormer as a "news portal" tailoring its racist, anti-Semitic content for readers in Spain and Latin America.

Andrew Auernheimer, a notorious computer hacker and internet troll who writes for the English-language site, says the Spanish edition fits their mission to spread Hitlerism across the world.

"We want our message to reach millions more people," he said in a telephone interview.

Hate sites have realized that the U.S. has no monopoly on white nationalists and other far-right extremists, says Heidi Beirich, director of the Southern Poverty Law Center's Intelligence Project. Others, such as Stormfront, already created multilingual forums.

"The white supremacist movement has really viewed itself as past borders, reaching out to white people in other countries," Beirich said.

The law center represents a Montana real estate agent who sued The Daily Stormer's founder, Andrew Anglin, last month for unleashing an anti-Semitic "campaign of terror" against her family.

Anonymous trolls bombarded Tanya Gersh's family with hateful and threatening messages after Anglin published the family's personal information in a December post that accused Gersh and other Jewish residents of Whitefish, Montana, of engaging in an "extortion racket" against the mother of white nationalist Richard Spencer.

Anglin's site takes its name from Der St