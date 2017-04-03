NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Work is finished on a high-tech security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to unveil the 19-lane checkpoint in United Airlines' Terminal C on Monday.

The Newark airport is the first in the New York City region to have the high-tech lanes in operation. United also uses them at its hubs in Chicago and Los Angeles.

The TSA says 17 lanes feature state-of-the-art automated screening. Luggage bins are automatically retrieved after each use so travelers aren't stuck waiting at the beginning of the line.

Two of the lanes operate standard screening for oversize items such as baby carriers and strollers.