May 8, 7:22 AM EDT

Ripa, Liotta, Chung among New Jersey Hall of Fame honorees


ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) -- New Jersey's Hall of Fame has honored its newest members with songs and speeches.

Camden County native Kelly Ripa, actor Ray Liotta of Newark and Middletown resident Connie Chung were among the honorees at the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park on Sunday night.

Wyclef Jean spoke of his father bringing the family to New Jersey from Haiti and he performed an acoustic rendition of "No Woman No Cry." Fellow inductee Tommy James sang "Mony Mony."

The hall does not have a permanent home, but the induction ceremony has been hosted by Asbury Park for the last three years.

Novelist Higgins Clark, boxer Chuck Wepner, Olympian Carol Blazejowski and New York Waterway founder Arthur Imperatore were among the 2016 class.

