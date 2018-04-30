Eagle Herald











Apr 30, 2:37 PM EDT

Meryl Streep to skip New Jersey Hall of Fame induction


ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) -- Award-winning actress Meryl Streep won't be there when she's inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame next week.

The Summit native has a last-minute production conflict as part of her role in the HBO series "Big Little Lies" and won't attend the May 6 ceremony in Asbury Park.

Streep is part of a class that includes Blondie lead singer Debbie Harry, disco queen Gloria Gaynor, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and E Street Band guitarist and "Sopranos" star Steven Van Zandt.

Also among the inductees are astronauts Mark and Scott Kelly; nurse Clara Maass; politician Millicent Fenwick; athletes Al Leiter (LY'-tur), Mary Decker and Carli Lloyd; publisher Steve Forbes and "Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro.

