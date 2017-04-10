NEW YORK (AP) -- The New York Times says it mistakenly published an announcement promoting a Facebook Live event with its Pulitzer Prize winners, hours before the prizes were announced.

Times spokeswoman Eileen Murphy wouldn't confirm it had any advance word that it had won any Pulitzers. She says the notice was "a mistake, combined with a little bit of hopeful thinking."

Published on Page 2 of Monday's print edition of The Times, it read: "How does it feel to get a Pulitzer Prize? Ask The Times's recently announced 2017 winners yourself - they'll be taking questions live today at 4:30 p.m. E.T."

News organizations often get word of their wins before they are officially announced. The winners of the 2017 Pulitzers were to be revealed at 3 p.m. Monday at Columbia University.