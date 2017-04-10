Eagle Herald











Apr 10, 2:29 PM EDT

New York Times plugs Pulitzer winners before prizes awarded


NEW YORK (AP) -- The New York Times says it mistakenly published an announcement promoting a Facebook Live event with its Pulitzer Prize winners, hours before the winners were announced.

Times spokeswoman Eileen Murphy wouldn't confirm it had advance word that it had won any Pulitzers. She says the notice was "a mistake, combined with a little bit of hopeful thinking."

Published on Page 2 of Monday's print edition of The Times, it read: "How does it feel to get a Pulitzer Prize? Ask The Times's recently announced 2017 winners yourself - they'll be taking questions live today at 4:30 p.m. E.T."

Although the prizes are confidential, news organizations sometimes manage to learn of Pulitzer wins before the official announcements. The winners of the 2017 Pulitzers were to be revealed at 3 p.m. Monday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.