NEW YORK (AP) -- Nickelodeon is breaking ties with the creator of some of its top shows, including "Henry Danger" and "iCarly."

Dan Schneider has worked with the children's television network since 1993. Some of his other hits include "Drake & Josh," ''Victorious" and "Kenan & Kel."

In a joint statement, Nickelodeon, Schneider and his production company, Schneider's Bakery, agreed it "is a natural time" to pursue other opportunities and projects because several Schneider's Bakery projects are wrapping up.

The decision followed conversations "about next directions and future opportunities."