Mar 10, 11:55 AM EST

Nicki Minaj addresses Remy Ma drama in new song 'No Frauds'


NEW YORK (AP) -- Nicki Minaj has responded to Remy Ma's harsh diss track in a new song featuring her label mates Drake and Lil Wayne.

Minaj addressed Ma on "No Frauds," released Friday. She raps about Ma's six-year jail stint for assault and her record sales. Minaj also says Jay Z didn't clear his rap verse for Ma's album, and mentions Ma's son and husband, rapper Papoose.

It comes two weeks after Ma released "Shether," a blistering track where she claims Minaj uses ghostwriters and attacks her appearance. Ma released a second diss song, "Another One," days later.

Minaj wrote Friday on Instagram that "diss records can't be lies. Great diss records are FACTS. But here @ Young Money, we don't do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS & diss u ON them."

