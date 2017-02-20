Eagle Herald











Feb 20, 12:27 PM EST

Rhode Island marks anniversary of club fire that killed 100


WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) -- Survivors of a 2003 nightclub fire that killed 100 people, and relatives of those who died, are marking the 14th anniversary of the blaze.

Small gatherings were held Sunday afternoon and Monday morning at the site of the former Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

The site is being turned into a permanent memorial to those who died, as well as to rescuers and others who helped respond to the fire on Feb. 20, 2003.

A foundation set up to build the memorial park raised $2 million for the project.

The park is expected to open in the spring.

Pyrotechnics for the rock band Great White started the blaze, setting fire to flammable foam that lined the inside of the club. More than 200 people were injured.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.