Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 25, 3:58 PM EST

1 killed, 5 wounded in suburban NYC nightclub shooting


Documents
Interview with fire inspector
Letter regarding insulation
Interactive
Timeline: Nightclub Fire
Latest News
1 killed, 5 wounded in suburban NYC nightclub shooting

3 Pulse families sue social media, alleging aid for IS

FBI returns items taken during Pulse shooting investigation

Widow of nightclub shooter wants to change child's name

New document sheds light on role of K9s during Pulse attack

6 months later, 49 killed at Pulse are remembered in Orlando

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (AP) -- Police have arrested a man they say opened fire on a packed suburban New York City nightclub, killing the establishment's owner and wounding five others.

Authorities say the suspect may have been ejected from the club shortly before the 4:26 a.m. shooting on Christmas Day.

Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas tells The Journal News (http://lohud.us/2i7Tc4B ) that nobody "should ever spend Christmas like this."

Police Capt. Edward Adinaro says Mansion nightclub owner O'Neal Bandoo and the other victims, whose injuries were not considered life-threatening, were found in the lobby and on the street outside the club.

Adinaro didn't name the suspect, but said he is a Bronx resident with a pending attempted murder case.

Witness Cleveland Douse tells the newspaper 200 people were in the club during the shooting.

---

Information from: The Journal News, http://www.lohud.com

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.