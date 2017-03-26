CINCINNATI (AP) -- Police say 15 people were shot and one person was killed when gunfire erupted at a Cincinnati nightclub.

WLWT reports (http://bit.ly/2mDfUV3 ) that the shooting was happened about 2 a.m. Sunday at Cameo nightclub.

The victims were taken to four area hospitals.

Police have not said whether anyone is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the shooting.