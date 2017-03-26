Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 26, 4:35 AM EDT

15 people shot, 1 killed at Cincinnati nightclub


CINCINNATI (AP) -- Police say 15 people were shot and one person was killed when gunfire erupted at a Cincinnati nightclub.

WLWT reports (http://bit.ly/2mDfUV3 ) that the shooting was happened about 2 a.m. Sunday at Cameo nightclub.

The victims were taken to four area hospitals.

Police have not said whether anyone is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

