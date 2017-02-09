The Latest on a fast-moving snowstorm sweeping through the Northeast (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

A fast moving storm blanketing the Northeast has largely spared eastern Pennsylvania.

The storm moving from the western part of the state east to the Atlantic Coast was expected to deliver up to 8 inches in the Philadelphia area.

By mid-morning, though, it had largely wound down, leaving about 3 inches downtown. Some outlying areas like Bucks and Chester counties saw 4 to 5 inches.

The National Weather Service canceled its winter storm warning for the area.

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Walker said that while the snow is over for much of Pennsylvania, windy cold weather will persist, with blowing snow.

---

10 a.m.

Governors in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts are urging people to stay off the roads to keep them clear for plows and emergency vehicles as a powerful snowstorm is making its presence felt in southern New England.

The first flakes started falling in Boston just before 8 a.m., and fewer people were on the roads than on a normal weekday.

Rhode Island state police reported little traffic on the roadways and no major accidents. Connecticut state police say they have responded to about 30 accidents; no serious injuries have been reported.

Hundreds of departures from Logan International Airport in Boston have been canceled, as were dozens more at Rhode Island's T.F. Green. Most flights at Connecticut's Bradley International have been cancelled.

The Boston-area transit system that was crippled by a series of powerful storms two winters ago is urging commuters to be patient and check online for service alerts.

---

9:15 a.m.

It's slow-going on New Jersey's highways as rain has turned to snow across the state, leading to a reduction in speed limits and more than 100 accidents reported.

The speed has been reduced to 35 mph Thursday along the 122-mile length of the New Jersey Turnpike.

The New Jersey State Police says troopers have responded to 145 crashes and 148 calls to assist motorists since midnight.

The state Transportation Department says it has more than 2,300 plows and salt spreaders on the highways. But it's tough for them to gain ground as the heavy, wet snow continues to fall.

Accumulations range from 10 inches in Montague Township, 5 ½ in Belvidere and 2½ inches in Bridgewater.

A winter storm warning remains in effect. Forecasters say the snow should end by the middle of the day.

Air travelers have been told to check with their airlines for delays.

---

7:15 a.m.

Authorities say nearly 1,700 flights have been canceled at New York City's three major airports because of the powerful winter storm hitting the region.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says Newark International has the most cancellations with 607 as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, followed by 572 at LaGuardia and 508 at JFK for a total of 1,687 flights. The agency says that's roughly 50 percent of the daily flights at the three airports.

Flight cancellations in the New York metro area and other northeastern states began Wednesday as the storm approached the region. The storm is expected to dump more than a foot of snow on some parts of the New York City area by the end of the day.

The majority of flights have also been canceled at Philadelphia International Airport.

---

6:25 a.m.

Hundreds of schools are closed from the Albany area to the eastern tip of Long Island because of the major Northeast storm that's expected to dump more than a foot of snow in some areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for all of Long Island until 6 p.m. Thursday. Meteorologists say high winds and blowing snow will reduce visibility in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Snow is slowing the morning commute around New York City and upstate, where highways and secondary roads in the Albany area are covered in snow.

Snowfall forecasts range from a few inches in central New York to a foot or more in the Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island. Wind gusts in some metro New York areas are expected to be as high as 45 mph.

---

5 a.m.

The northeastern U.S. is bracing for a fast-moving storm that's expected to bring more than a foot of snow in some places.

Forecasters say the Thursday snowstorm likely will snarl workday commutes, starting in the early morning and continuing into the evening.

It could become the region's most powerful storm so far this winter.

The National Weather Service predicts that some parts of New England could get 12 to 18 inches of snow, New York City could see 8 to 12 inches and the Philadelphia area 4 to 8 inches.

The snow is expected to fall at a clip of 2 to 4 inches per hour at times, so near whiteout conditions are possible.

Officials also are warning of high winds, coastal flooding and power outages.