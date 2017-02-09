The Latest on a fast-moving snowstorm sweeping through the Northeast (all times local):

6:25 a.m.

Hundreds of schools are closed from the Albany area to the eastern tip of Long Island because of the major Northeast storm that's expected to dump more than a foot of snow in some areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for all of Long Island until 6 p.m. Thursday. Meteorologists say high winds and blowing snow will reduce visibility in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Snow is slowing the morning commute around New York City and upstate, where highways and secondary roads in the Albany area are covered in snow.

Snowfall forecasts range from a few inches in central New York to a foot or more in the Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island. Wind gusts in some metro New York areas are expected to be as high as 45 mph.

---

5 a.m.

The northeastern U.S. is bracing for a fast-moving storm that's expected to bring more than a foot of snow in some places.

Forecasters say the Thursday snowstorm likely will snarl workday commutes, starting in the early morning and continuing into the evening.

It could become the region's most powerful storm so far this winter.

The National Weather Service predicts that some parts of New England could get 12 to 18 inches of snow, New York City could see 8 to 12 inches and the Philadelphia area 4 to 8 inches.

The snow is expected to fall at a clip of 2 to 4 inches per hour at times, so near whiteout conditions are possible.

Officials also are warning of high winds, coastal flooding and power outages.