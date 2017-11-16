WASHINGTON (AP) -- The United States says Sudan has agreed to cut all military and trade ties to North Korea.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says Sudan is taking the step due to the "critical threat" posed by the North's nuclear weapons program. She says the United States welcomes the decision.

Sudan's announcement comes after a visit to the African nation by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan on Thursday.

The Trump administration has been pushing foreign countries to reduce economic, diplomatic and other ties to Pyongyang in an effort to further isolate the country over its nuclear program.

The U.S. recently lifted some sanctions on Sudan and is considering removing it from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism. The United States is considering adding North Korea to that list.