NEW YORK (AP) -- The Notorious B.I.G. is being remembered by his wife, Faith Evans, and by collaborator Sean "Diddy" Combs 20 years after his killing.

Combs asked social media users to salute the rapper also known as Biggie Smalls by rapping their favorite Biggie verse and posting video on social media. He put up a somber video message saying "time heals all wounds, but this one ain't healed yet."

Evans said in an appearance on the syndicated "The Breakfast Club" morning radio show Thursday she hasn't been able to find closure and "live with the great memories of Big that we have."

B.I.G.'s real name was Christopher Wallace. He was fatally shot in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997, at age 24. The case remains unsolved.