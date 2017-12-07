Eagle Herald











Dec 7, 2:10 PM EST

'Hamilton' stars help unveil museum's restored statues


NEW YORK (AP) -- Stars from the Broadway hit "Hamilton" have helped unveil spruced-up statues of the Founding Father and another history-changing New Yorker.

Lexi Lawson and Anthony Lee Medina were on hand Thursday at the Museum of the City of New York ceremony. Participants celebrated the return of historic nickel bronze statues of Alexander Hamilton and Dewitt Clinton.

The statues underwent their first conservation treatment since being installed at the Manhattan museum's terrace entrance in 1941.

Hamilton played a key role in shaping the future of the nation and New York City. Clinton was the city's mayor in the early 19th century and championed the building of the Erie Canal as governor of New York.

