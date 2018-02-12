Eagle Herald











Ralph Lauren heads to Jamaica at NY Fashion Week

NEW YORK (AP) -- Highlights from New York Fashion Week on Monday:

RALPH LAUREN HEADS TO JAMAICA

As the Olympic outfitter of Team USA, Lauren's job is done in South Korea, so where to go next?

Under gloomy skies and intermittent sprinkles in New York, he headed for his Jamaica retreat in Montego Bay as inspiration for spring and summer collections for both men and women.

The clothes couldn't have screamed Jamaica louder. They were nautical. They included the yellows and greens of the island country's flag and regatta pennants, along with pops of red and blue in bold graphic designs. There were yachts on wide ties and, well, kind of all over.

And, as always, there was Ralph Lauren himself on the runway for his end-of-show walk and wave to guests that included Hilary Swank, Katie Holmes, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Rachel Brosnahan.

"Everyone wishes for a magical place where they can step out of time and into the beauty of nature," Lauren said in show notes. "I wanted to share the mood, the light, the blue and white freshness of my retreat in Jamaica."

The brand said all of this in crisp cottons and silks, stripes and tie dye. There were patent leather shorts and jackets worthy of a tropical downpour or afternoon deckside. There were also predictable whites in lightweight suiting for men and women, along with some evening looks for the latter.

And they didn't forget the jaunty caps and deck mocs, either.

-Leanne Italie

