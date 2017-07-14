Eagle Herald











Jul 14, 9:59 AM EDT

NY Fashion Week: Menswear from Raf Simons, Sanchez-Kane

AP Photo
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Stars hit Dior's encyclopedic 70th birthday show in Paris

NEW YORK (AP) -- Among highlights from four days of menswear fashion shows in New York was a trip to Chinatown courtesy of Raf Simons. The Calvin Klein creative director showed his own label amid the roar of subway trains. His models carried umbrellas and wore chunky rain boots as he evoked the Replicants from the film "Blade Runner."

Todd Snyder, meanwhile, was fueled by a wanderlust, focusing on cultural diversity inspired by Marrakesh, Japan, Dubai and other destinations. His loose, easy collection included shorts and striped trousers and suits. Mexican designer Barbara Sanchez-Kane channeled emotional chaos and the political climate with the phrase "alternative facts" drawn on some of her models' faces.

Emily Adams Bode of Bode New York worked in antique linens and had her models reclining on beds.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.