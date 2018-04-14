Eagle Herald











Apr 14, 7:06 PM EDT

Activist party backs Cynthia Nixon in NY governor's race


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Activist party backs Cynthia Nixon in NY governor's race

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Cuomo says he won't seek Working Families Party ballot line

CNN's Don Lemon to contributor: be honest

'This Is Us' and 'Master of None' receive GLAAD Media Awards
Interactive
A timeline of Paterson's career

NEW YORK (AP) -- The progressive Working Families Party has endorsed "Sex and the City" actress Cynthia Nixon against incumbent Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Nixon says she was honored to receive the endorsement Saturday and "inspired by the enthusiasm of progressive working-class members of the party."

Nixon is challenging Cuomo in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. The Working Families Party endorsement could give her a ballot line in the November general election even if Cuomo wins the Democratic nomination.

Cuomo campaign spokeswoman Abbey Fashouer says the governor's "record of progressive accomplishment is unmatched."

She listed raising the state's minimum wage and pushing for gun-safety legislation among Cuomo's accomplishments.

The small but influential Working Families Party endorsed Cuomo in 2010 and 2014. But Cuomo said Friday he would not seek its backing this year.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.