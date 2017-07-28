Eagle Herald











Jul 28, 5:36 PM EDT

Katie Couric leaving the former Yahoo news website


NEW YORK (AP) -- Katie Couric is leaving the online company Oath, formerly Yahoo, where she has been conducting interviews and reporting news since 2014.

The former "Today" show host and "CBS Evening News" anchor will be concentrating on production work for the time being. A representative for Couric said Friday she turned down an opportunity for a short-term contract extension at Oath.

Couric is working with National Geographic on a documentary to follow up her project on gender revolution with the network. She's producing a scripted series for Netflix, hosts a podcast where she interviews figures in news and pop culture, and produces "Scraps," a cooking and travel series for the FYI network.

The 60-year-old Couric also hosts an online cooking series with her husband John Molner.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.