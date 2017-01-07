Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 7, 7:02 PM EST

Obama attends Florida wedding of longtime aide, golf partner

AP Photo
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Latest News
Obama attends Florida wedding of longtime aide, golf partner

Thousands brave cold for tickets to Obama farewell speech

LGBT activists view Obama as staunch champion of their cause

Michelle Obama: Life's 'greatest honor' was being first lady

8 ways the US job market has evolved over Obama's 8 years
Interactive
Obama's 2011 State of the Union Address
Obama's 2010 State of the Union Address
Panorama of the State of the Union Address

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- President Barack Obama is attending the Florida wedding of his longtime staffer and most frequent golf partner.

Marvin Nicholson is the White House trip director and the president's personal aide. He and Helen Pajcic are tying the knot at an evening ceremony Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida.

Pajcic is the daughter of a longtime Obama fundraiser and - according to her LinkedIn profile - a special assistant at the Education Department. The bride and groom both worked on Obama's 2008 presidential campaign.

Obama has played 333 rounds of golf since taking office and Nicholson has joined the foursome for 192 of them, making him the president's most frequent golf buddy. That's according to CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller, who is widely respected for his presidential record-keeping.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.