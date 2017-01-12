Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 12, 4:01 PM EST

Obama pays tribute to Biden as 'extraordinary man'


Latest News
Obama pays tribute to Biden as 'extraordinary man'

Obama not slipping away quietly from presidency

Twitter: Obama's 'thank you' tweet his most popular ever

Text of Obama's farewell speech as prepared for delivery

Obama returns to White House after final Air Force One ride
Interactive
Obama's 2011 State of the Union Address
Obama's 2010 State of the Union Address
Panorama of the State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Barack Obama is paying tribute to Vice President Joe Biden, praising him as an "extraordinary man with an extraordinary career in public service."

Speaking at the White House Thursday with Biden by his side, Obama says the tribute will give the Internet one last chance to joke about the "bromance" the two share.

Obama says his choice of Biden was the "best possible choice, not just for me, but for the American people."

Obama is listing the influences in Biden's life, from the nuns who taught him in grade school, to his Senate colleagues, to his parents, and commending the "Biden heart."

Noting that Biden's career is "nowhere close to finished," Obama says his vice president will go on to have an impact domestically and internationally.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.