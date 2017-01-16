Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 16, 2:22 PM EST

Obama celebrates World Series champion Chicago Cubs

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Latest News
Obama celebrates World Series champion Chicago Cubs

Obama prepares for a busy retirement, more freedom

Obama speaks on Israel, Trump in last White House interview

AP FACT CHECK: No federal pension for Obama's mother-in-law

Obama gives My Brother's Keeper initiative new name
Multimedia
Chicago Cubs sale timeline
Interactive
Obama's 2011 State of the Union Address
Obama's 2010 State of the Union Address
Panorama of the State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Barack Obama is celebrating the World Series champion Chicago Cubs before he leaves office.

On what usually is a sleepy federal holiday at the White House, Cubs players filed into the White House East Room on Martin Luther King Day for Obama's final ceremony for a championship sports team. Even sweeter for Obama is that the Cubs hail from his hometown.

The president has a home in Chicago and is a White Sox fan. He rooted for the Cubs after the Sox failed to reach the playoffs.

Obama invited the Cubs hours after they won the series in November, asking on Twitter if the team wanted to visit before his term ends on Friday.

The Cubs won their first World Series title since 1908 by defeating the Cleveland Indians.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.