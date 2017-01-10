CHICAGO (AP) -- The Latest on President Barack Obama's farewell speech (all times CST):

8:30 p.m.

President Barack Obama says talk of a post-racial America after his 2008 election may have been well-intended, but it "was never realistic."

Obama - who is 55 years old - says in his farewell address that he's lived long enough to know that race relations are better than they were 30 years ago. But he says he also knows "we're not where we need to be."

He says every economic issue can't be framed as a struggle between hardworking middle-class whites and undeserving minorities, and says forsaking the children of immigrants will diminish the prospects of American children.

Obama says hearts must change. He quotes the hero of "To Kill a Mockingbird," Atticus Finch, who said that to understand a person, it helps to "climb into his skin and walk around in it."

---

8:25 p.m.

President Barack Obama is acknowledging that "stark inequality" is corrosive to the nation's democratic principles, a nod to the economic uncertainty that helped Republican Donald Trump win the White House last November.

Obama says in his final speech as president that too many families in inner cities and rural counties have been left behind. He says many are convinced that the "game is fixed against them" and government only serves powerful interests.

The president calls that a "recipe for more cynicism and polarization in our politics."

---

8:15 p.m.

President Barack Obama says in his farewell address that in 10 days the world will witness the peaceful transfer of power to a new president, drawing some jeers ahead of Donald Trump's presidency.

Obama says he committed to Trump that his administration would "ensure the smoothest possible transition" just as his predecessor, President George W. Bush, did for him.

The outgoing president says in Chicago "it's up to all of us to make sure our government can help us meet the many challenges we still face."

Obama says the nation's politics need to reflect "the decency" of the American people.

---

8:10 p.m.

President Barack Obama is opening his farewell address in his hometown of Chicago, thanking thousands of supporters and reaffirming his belief in the power of change.

Obama was harkening back to the message of his first campaign for president in 2008.

At one point, he was interrupted by chants of "Four more years!"

Obama says, "I can't do that."

In the aftermath of Republican Donald Trump's election as the next president, Obama is acknowledging that the nation's progress has been "uneven." He says that for "every two steps forward, it often feels we take one step back."

But the president says the country strives for "forward motion, a constant widening of our founding creed to embrace all, and not just some."

---

6:30 p.m.

President Barack Obama plans to reaffirm in his farewell address his belief that change only happens when "ordinary people get involved, get engaged and come together to demand it."

Obama plans to say that after eight years in the White House he still believes in the power of change. The outgoing president plans to tell supporters in the city that launched his political career that change is the "beating heart of our American idea - our bold experiment in self-government."

Obama will note the founding fathers gave Americans the freedom to "chase our individual dreams through our sweat, toil and imagination."

---

4 p.m.

President Barack Obama's final trip aboard Air Force One as president is his 445th mission on the presidential aircraft.

Obama is flying to Chicago to give his final presidential speech. The White House says he's traveled on the plane to 56 countries and to 49 of the 50 U.S. states. He's visited all 50 but never flown to Maryland.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest tells reporters aboard Air Force One that prior to Tuesday's flight, the plane had been airborne for 2,799 hours and 6 minutes during Obama's tenure. That's equivalent to spending 116 days on the plane.

Earnest says Air Force One is "a national treasure." He says Obama benefited deeply from use of the plane.

---

3:25 p.m.

President Barack Obama is taking an array of longtime friends, staffers and relatives along for his last trip as president.

Obama boarded Air Force One for the flight to Chicago along with first lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and sister Auma Obama, who is from Kenya. They were joined by Obama speechwriter Cody Keenan, national security adviser Susan Rice and counterterrorism adviser Lisa Monaco.

Vice President Joe Biden and his wife are also traveling to Chicago for the speech on a separate aircraft.

The White House says that before taking off from Andrews Air Force Base, Obama attended a farewell event with members of the U.S. Air Force division that supports presidential air travel.

---

3 p.m.

President Barack Obama is returning to the city that launched his unlikely political career to give one final speech.

He'll deliver a parting plea to Americans not to lose faith in their future, no matter what they think about their next president.

Obama's speech before thousands in Chicago on Tuesday evening is his last chance to try to define what his presidency meant for America, and a fitting bookend. Chicago is where the nation's first black president declared victory in 2008 and where he cultivated his decidedly optimistic brand of American politics.

Obama says in a video preview that he'll be reflecting on lessons learned from his presidency, including that Americans are fundamentally good and that the democratic system responds to ordinary people pursuing a better future.