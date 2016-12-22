Eagle Herald











Dec 22, 1:01 PM EST

Young mother from MTV's '16 and Pregnant' found dead


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Young mother from MTV's '16 and Pregnant' found dead

Katie Couric, Meredith Vieira return to 'Today' as fill-ins

Cancer-stricken 'Jeopardy!' player wins $103K before death

Records show Alan Thicke died from rupture of major artery

Police: Student of ex-TV contestant arrested, points to body

COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) -- A young mother who starred in the MTV show "16 and Pregnant" has died in suburban Philadelphia, a coroner confirmed.

Valerie Fairman, 23, died Wednesday, the Chester County Coroner's Office said. The cause of death remains under investigation. Police in Coatesville plan to release information on her death later Thursday.

Fairman had been arrested on theft and other charges in recent years and was ordered to inpatient drug or alcohol treatment earlier this year after a parole violation, court records show.

She was due in court in January after a Dec. 15 traffic stop that led to a resisting arrest charge. A woman who answered the phone at the address listed on court papers said the family did not want to comment Thursday on her death.

She was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, the coroner's office said.

Fairman had appeared in the second season of the show in 2009-2010 when she gave birth to a daughter.

MTV officials in a statement said they were saddened by the news and extended their thoughts and wishes to her family.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.