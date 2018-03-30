Eagle Herald











Mar 30, 10:41 AM EDT

'Resistance,' 'The Pilot's Wife' author Anita Shreve dies


NEW YORK (AP) -- Best-selling novelist Anita Shreve has died.

Publisher Alfred A. Knopf said Shreve died Thursday at her home in New Hampshire. She was 71 and had been battling cancer.

Shreve was known for such fiction as "Resistance" and "The Pilot's Wife." Both works were made into movies.

Her final book, "The Stars Are Fire," came out last year.

