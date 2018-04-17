Barbara Bush was a deeply rooted member of one of America's most recent political families - while sharing a distinction with one of its first.

Bush, who died Tuesday at age 92, was one of only two first ladies who had a child who was elected president. The other was Abigail Adams, wife of John Adams and mother of John Quincy Adams.

She and George H.W. Bush made presidential history in another way, too. The Bushes, who were married Jan. 6, 1945, had the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history.

"I had the best job in America," she wrote in a 1994 memoir describing her time in the White House. "Every single day was interesting, rewarding, and sometimes just plain fun."

Here's a collection of images chronicling the former first lady's life and times.

