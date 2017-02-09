Eagle Herald











Feb 9, 2:05 PM EST

Barbara Gelb, Eugene O'Neill biographer, dead at 91


NEW YORK (AP) -- Barbara Gelb, an author and journalist who with her husband Arthur Gelb collaborated on three extensive books about playwright Eugene O'Neill, has died.

She was 91 and died Thursday in Manhattan, according to the Metropolitan Opera, where son Peter Gelb serves as general manager.

The Gelbs' work on O'Neill extended across half a century. They published the best-selling "O'Neill" in 1962, then returned in 2000 with "O'Neill: Life With Monte Cristo" after additional materials became available. "By Women Possessed: A Life of Eugene O'Neill" came out in 2016, two years after the death of Arthur Gelb, a longtime reporter and editor for The New York Times.

Barbara Gelb also wrote for the Times. Her other credits included two books on New York City police and the play "My Gene."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.