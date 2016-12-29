Eagle Herald











Dec 29, 8:10 PM EST

Barbara Tarbuck of 'General Hospital' dies at 74

By LYNN ELBER
AP Television Writer

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Barbara Tarbuck of 'General Hospital' dies at 74

Schwarzenegger: 'Celebrity Apprentice' his show, not Trump's

Brother of JonBenet Ramsey sues CBS for $750M over series

Canadian actor Gordie Tapp, a regular on "Hee Haw" has died

Trump inaugural to include prayers from prosperity preachers

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Barbara Tarbuck, a stage and screen actress who played Jane Jacks on "General Hospital" and Mother Superior Claudia on "American Horror Story: Asylum," has died. She was 74.

Tarbuck died Monday at her Los Angeles home, said her daughter, producer Jennifer Lane Connolly. Tarbuck suffered from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disorder, a rare, degenerative brain disease, Connolly said Thursday.

Tarbuck was especially proud of her regional and New York theater work, her daughter said, including a role in the original 1980s Broadway production of Neil Simon's "Brighton Beach Memoirs." Other stage credits included Harold Pinter's "Landscape and Silence."

Tarbuck's films included "Big Trouble" (1986) from director John Cassavetes; "Curly Sue" (1991); and "Walking Tall" (2004).

Besides her work on "General Hospital" over more than a decade, she appeared in dozens of prime-time series including "Dallas," ''Cagney & Lacey," ''The Golden Girls," and "Mad Men."

Tarbuck, a Detroit native, earned degrees from Wayne State University and the University of Michigan before studying at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art on a Fulbright Scholarship, her daughter said.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.