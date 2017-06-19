Eagle Herald











Comic Bill Dana, who won fame as 'Jose Jimenez,' dies at 92

By FRAZIER MOORE
AP Television Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Comedy writer and performer Bill Dana, who won stardom in the 1950s and '60s with his character Jose Jimenez, has died.

Dana died Thursday at his home in Nashville, Tennessee, according to Emerson College, his alma mater. He was 92.

Early in his career, Dana wrote jokes for Don Adams and Steve Allen, on whose show he served as head writer. It was for a sketch on "The Steve Allen Show" that Dana created Jose Jimenez, which eventually led to his own NBC sitcom, "The Bill Dana Show," which aired from 1963-1965.

The character's shy, Spanish-accented introduction, "My name ... Jose ... Jimenez," became a national catchphrase.

Dana recorded eight best-selling comedy albums, and made many TV appearances while continuing behind the scenes as a comedy writer.

