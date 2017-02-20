Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 20, 9:28 PM EST

Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55


Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55

NEW YORK (AP) -- Brenda Buttner, host of Fox News Channel's "Bulls and Bears" has died after a battle with cancer. She was 55.

Buttner served as CNBC's Washington correspondent and hosted the network's "The Money Club" before joining Fox News in 2000.

Buttner graduated from Harvard University and was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University.

Fox News host Neil Cavuto paid tribute to Buttner on his show "Your World with Neil Cavuto." He praised her intelligence and sense of humor, saying "business journalism is never going to be the same."

Fox News announced her death on Monday.

