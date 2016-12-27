Reactions to Tuesday's death of Carrie Fisher:

"no words #Devastated" - Mark Hamill, on Twitter

"There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly." - Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in "Star Wars," on Twitter.

"Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother" - Debbie Reynolds, on Facebook

"Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally." - Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Company, in a statement

"When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher she was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well." - Steve Martin, on Twitter

"I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished."- William Shatner, on Twitter

"Oh no we lost Carrie Fisher too. She was so funny and full of life. Rip. Condolences to her family and friends. We'll miss her too." - Cyndi Lauper, on Twitter

"Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world." - Bette Midler, on Twitter

"I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad." - Anthony Daniels, on Twitter.

"I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!" - Billy Dee Williams, on Twitter.

"@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone." - Ellen DeGeneres, on Twitter.

"Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl." - Whoopi Goldberg, on Twitter.