Reaction to the death of rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry at age 90:

"I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers. His lyrics shone above others and threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck, you were amazing, and your music is engraved inside us forever." - Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones, in a series of posts via Twitter

"One of my big lights has gone out!" - Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, in a statement

"Thou Shall Have No Other Rock Gods Before Him #ChuckBerry rip @ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame" - Drummer-producer Questlove, via Twitter

"Hail hail rock n roll. I'm glad I had a chance to know, love, and work w Chuck Berry during my life and career. Original Pure Rock n Roll." - Rocker Joan Jett, in a statement

"Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived." - Bruce Springsteen, via Twitter

"I am so sad to hear about Chuck Berry passing - a big inspiration! He will be missed by everyone who loves Rock 'n Roll. Love & Mercy" - Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys, via Twitter

"The first, the best, a friend. Rest In Peace Chuck Berry." - Greg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band, via Twitter

"So sad (tilde) with the passing of Chuck Berry comes the end of an era. He was one of the best and my inspiration, a true character indeed." - Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones, via Twitter

"Just let me hear some of that rock 'n' roll music any old way you use it I am playing I'm talking about you. God bless Chuck Berry Chuck" - Ringo Starr of the Beatles, via Twitter

"You'll always be the Father of Rock & Roll to us, Chuck. Our thoughts are with the Berry family. #Legend #ChuckBerry" - St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, via Twitter

"It started with Chuck Berry. The 1st album I ever bought was Chuck's 'Live at the Tivoli' and I was never the same. He was more than a legend, he was a founding father. You can hear his influence in every rock & roll band from my generation on. I've been performing his 'Sweet Little Rock & Roller' since 1974 and tonight, when my band and I perform it at Caesars Palace's Colosseum, it'll be for Chuck Berry - your sound lives on." - Rod Stewart, in a statement Saturday

"Chuck Berry merged blues & swing into the phenomenon of early rock'n'roll. In music, he cast one of the longest shadows. Thank You Chuck." - The Jacksons, via Twitter

"Chuck Berry. Maybe the most important figure in all of rock and roll. His music and his influence will last forever. - Huey" - Pop-rocker Huey Lewis, via Twitter

"Chuck Berry was a rock and roll original. A gifted guitar player, an amazing live performer, and a skilled songwriter whose music and lyrics captured the essence of 1950s teenage life. It's fitting that he was the first person inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as he influenced everyone who has picked up a guitar after him. Today, we celebrate his life. Hail Hail, Chuck Berry." - Rock and Roll of Hall of Fame and Museum, in a statement

"Your music rocketed on Earth. Then it went interstellar aboard @NASAVoyager. #JohnnyBGoode #RIP, Chuck Berry." - Astronaut Scott Kelly, via Twitter

"Heart broken to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was undisputedly the king. A moment of. instagram.com/p/BRzBlKTBSu0/" - Rocker Slash, via Twitter

"Hail Hail Chuck Berry!!! None of us would have been here without you. Rock on brother! instagram.com/p/BRzBbf0Fo5c/" - Rocker Lennie Kravitz, via Twitter

"RIP Chuck Berry !!!! Thank you for the poetry, the passion and the potency! GO JOHNNY GO. - KU" - Country star Keith Urban, via Twitter

"Chuck Berry died. This breaks my heart, but 90 years old ain't bad for rock and roll. Johnny B. Goode forever." - Writer Stephen King, via Twitter