May 24, 9:51 AM EDT

'Clerks' actress Lisa Spoonauer dies in New Jersey at 44


'Clerks' actress Lisa Spoonauer dies in New Jersey at 44

JACKSON, N.J. (AP) -- An actress who starred in the 1994 award-winning movie "Clerks" has died. Lisa Spoonauer was 44.

The George Hassler Funeral Home says Spoonauer died Sunday at her home in Jackson, New Jersey. The cause of death wasn't released.

Kevin Smith cast Spoonauer in the role of Caitlin Bree in his first movie, which was set in the New Jersey convenience and video stores where he worked in real life.

On Instagram on Tuesday, Smith wrote that she was one of "the chief architects" of the movie. Smith said, "Lisa was easily the most natural and authentic voice in the room."

She soon left acting and became a restaurant manager and event planner.

She is survived by her husband, her daughter and a stepson.

Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

