Australian country music promoter Rob Potts killed in crash


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The Country Music Academy has announced the death Australian music promoter Rob Potts, who brought some of the biggest American country music acts to his home country.

The CMA says Potts died following a motorcycle accident on the Australian island of Tasmania on Friday. He was 65.

Potts was one of the Academy's board members. The organization honored him this past March, recognizing his efforts in promoting the genre in Australia. According to his company's website, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, Carrie Underwood and fellow Australian Keith Urban are among the tours he promoted.

Urban mourned his death on Twitter on Friday , saying he was "stunned."

Potts is survived by a son, Jeremy, and his ex-wife Sally.

