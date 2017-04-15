Eagle Herald











Apr 15, 1:12 PM EDT

Grammy Award-winning mastering engineer, Tom Coyne, dies


MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) -- Tom Coyne, a Grammy Award-winning mastering engineer who worked on numerous hit recordings by Adele, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Metallica and more, has died. He was 62.

The Doyle Funeral Home in Morristown, New Jersey, said Coyne died Wednesday. He had multiple myeloma, a cancer formed by malignant plasma cells.

The New Jersey native began his career in the 1970s and scored his first hit with Kool and the Gang. He worked for five years at the Hit Factory before moving to Sterling Sound, where he remained for the rest of his career and eventually became a managing partner.

Coyne won six Grammys and a Latin Grammy during his career, earning a combined 37 nominations overall.

He won a Grammy earlier this year for Adele's Record of the Year, "Hello."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.