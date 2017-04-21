Eagle Herald











Apr 21, 1:22 AM EDT

Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in car in Los Angeles

AP Photo
AP Photo/Chris Brandis

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Cuba Gooding Sr., who sang the 1972 hit "Everybody Plays the Fool," has died.

Authorities say the 72-year-old singer and father of Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. was found dead in a car Thursday in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles.

Coroner's Assistant Chief Ed Winter says the cause of death is under investigation, but drug paraphernalia and alcohol were found in the car parked on a busy street.

The elder Gooding rose to fame for "Everybody Plays the Fool," which he sang with the rhythm-and-blues group The Main Ingredient. The song helped the family move from the Bronx to Southern California.

Cuba Gooding Sr.'s own father fled Barbados and went to Cuba - hence the name of his son - before becoming a taxi driver in Manhattan.

An email message to Gooding Jr.'s agent was not immediately returned.

